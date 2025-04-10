ODM’s Communication Director PHILIP ETALE given a brutal tackle over his comments on the Butere Girls’ ‘Echoes of War’ play







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communication Director Philip Etale is facing a backlash from netizens following his comments about the controversial Echoes of War play by Butere Girls High School.

The play, which explores themes of governance and the 2024 Gen Z-led protests, became the center of attention after the students took to the stage, sang the national anthem, and walked off without performing.

Sources claim the students were denied access to a public address system and an audience, raising suspicions of deliberate attempts to sabotage their presentation.

Etale criticized the play's writer, former Senator Cleophas Malala, accusing him of using drama to "radicalize" students.

“Radicalization of learners through drama and creative arts is not good. Learners are supposed to be taught good morals and not be used to settle personal scores,” he posted on X.

Etale’s remarks have sparked anger among social media users, with many accusing him of sycophancy and defending the students' right to express themselves.

