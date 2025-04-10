Drunk with power? This VIDEO of Interior CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN has left Kenyan stalking (WATCH)







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - A viral video of Interior CS, Kipchumba Murkomen, standing on a tiny red carpet during an official function has sparked an online buzz.

In Kenya, red carpets are often seen as symbols of power and prestige for politicians - but this time, it seems organizers could only manage a small red mat for the CS.

The clip has left netizens amused, with many questioning the ongoing obsession with red carpets in political events and poking fun at how far leaders go to uphold this “VIP” tradition.

Watch the video and reaction below.

Flattering His Ego!! Video of CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN stepping on a ‘Nusu Mkeka’ during an official function sparks reactions pic.twitter.com/5hMVKu8FSs — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2025

