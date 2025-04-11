Trouble brewing in RUTO’s UDA as Nyali MP MOHAMMED ALI threatens to quit - ‘We are for the people’







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has hinted at cracks within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after suggesting that he may leave the party, citing betrayal of democratic ideals and manipulation by senior officials ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a strongly worded video statement, Ali announced that he and his team will boycott the upcoming UDA grassroots elections scheduled for Saturday, April 12th, in Mombasa County.

He accused UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar of orchestrating a scheme to handpick candidates, sidelining party members who have been loyal from the beginning.

"The party’s Secretary General wants to hijack the democracy of the people of Mombasa by handpicking his own people for various positions," Ali said.

"He already has a list of preferred individuals which he intends to push through.”

“He does not want to allow the proper democratic process. He is denying others the opportunity to participate freely."

Ali further claimed that loyal party members who played a pivotal role in UDA’s rise are being cast aside for questioning internal decisions.

“Those who toiled for the party and stood with it when it was still unknown have been cast aside... The secretary general wants cheerleaders, not critical thinkers,” he added.

“If he persists in treating the party as his personal property, we will be left with no choice but to decamp as one.”

“After all, we are for the people, and our allegiance will always remain steadfastly with the people.”

The remarks have sparked speculation of deeper divisions within the ruling party.

