Seven killed, several injured after 14-seater matatu veers off the road, rolls multiple times and lands in a ditch (PHOTO)







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Seven people have died and several others were injured in a tragic road accident involving a 14-seater matatu at Kamandura Junction along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway in Kiambu County.

The accident occurred on Friday morning at around 9 a.m. when the matatu, which was headed to Kijabe, lost control, veered off the road and rolled multiple times before landing in a ditch.

Several passengers died on the spot.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Tigoni Hospital for emergency treatment.

Images from the crash site showed the matatu badly mangled, with a shattered windscreen, crushed seats, and deflated tyres - evidence of the severity of the impact.

This latest tragedy comes just hours after another fatal crash occurred at the same spot, claiming three lives and leaving two others injured.

Authorities have launched investigations into the incidents.

