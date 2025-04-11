PHOTOs!! Meet the Turkana County Finance boss who was caught with Ksh 6.5 million stashed in his car! Watch the video of the dramatic raid by EACC detectives







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have recovered Ksh 6.5 million in cash from the vehicle of Turkana County Executive Committee Member for Finance, Michael Eregae Ekidor, as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of over Ksh 600 million from the County Government of Turkana.

The search operation was conducted on Thursday, April 10th, following the issuance of search warrants targeting the homes and offices of ten county officials suspected to be linked to the scheme.

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud said the operation also covered the premises of Chief Officers and senior staff attached to various departments within the County.

He stated that the recovered amount is suspected to be the proceeds of corruption.

Michael and other senior county officials under probe are believed to have traded with the county through proxy companies, receiving irregular payments totaling over Ksh 600 million between the 2022 and 2024 financial years.

The corrupt county official has already declared his interest in an MP seat in 2027.

