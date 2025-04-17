Trending video of a well-endowed SDA church LADY - KISII LADIES are blessed



Thursday, April 17, 2025 - A little-known lady, who is a staunch Seventh-day Adventist church member, has turned into a social media sensation after she posted a video dancing to a popular SDA song.

She was wearing a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her God-given assets.

Men cannot help but salivate and praise her natural beauty.

Kisii ladies are truly blessed.

Watch the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments