Thursday, April 17, 2025 - A little-known lady, who is a staunch Seventh-day Adventist church member, has turned into a social media sensation after she posted a video dancing to a popular SDA song.
She was wearing a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her
God-given assets.
Men cannot help but salivate and praise her natural beauty.
Kisii ladies are truly blessed.
Watch the trending video.
Trending video of a well-endowed SDA church LADY - KISII LADIES are blessed pic.twitter.com/CmqF1ObDZM— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 17, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments