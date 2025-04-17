Fleet of Guzzlers and Bodyguards! See how CS WYCLIFFE OPARANYA’s girlfriend, MARY BIKETI, is enjoying the trappings of power

Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary, Wycliffe Oparanya’s girlfriend, Mary Biketi, is enjoying the trappings of power, thanks to her romantic affair with the seasoned politician and former Kakamega Governor.
She was pictured making a grand entry to Transzoia County to
launch her foundation, dubbed Mary Biketi Foundation.
She was chauffeured around in a fleet of guzzlers and
surrounded by bodyguards.
Mary has declared an interest in the Transzoia Women Rep
seat in 2027.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
