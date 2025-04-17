More PHOTOs of JOY KARWITHA, the 31-year-old lady appointed Meru County Land CEC despite having a criminal record - She stole her employer’s Range Rover







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Joy Karwitha is the talk of social media after she was nominated as the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Lands by newly sworn-in Meru Governor Reverend Isaac Mutuma.

Joy, 31, has landed the plum job despite having a criminal record.

In 2023, she faced charges of stealing a Range Rover Evoque valued at Sh 3.2 million from her employer.

During the proceedings before Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Ms Dolphine Alego, it was revealed that she allegedly stole the high-end vehicle on September 30, 2023, from Crescent Business Center within Nairobi County.

Her appointment has caused murmurs, with reports emerging that she is a sidechick to a well-known MP from Meru.

