Trending! VIDEO of a man busted posing as female househelp shocks Kenyans - See how she dresses like a LADY (WATCH)

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - A viral video of a man posing as a female househelp being interrogated at a police station has stunned the internet.
Dressed convincingly in women’s clothing, the imposter’s
gender only came to light when police officers asked “her” to remove some upper
garments, revealing he was, in fact, a man.
During questioning, he calmly admitted to the deception.
The clip has sparked heated debate online, particularly
among working mothers who rely heavily on domestic help.
This bizarre incident serves as a stark reminder of the need
for thorough background checks before entrusting anyone with your home or your
children.
Watch the video below.
VIDEO of a man busted posing as female househelp shocks Kenyans - See how she dresses like a LADY pic.twitter.com/8tKqNV9gED— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 9, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments