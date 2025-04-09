Trending! VIDEO of a man busted posing as female househelp shocks Kenyans - See how she dresses like a LADY (WATCH)







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - A viral video of a man posing as a female househelp being interrogated at a police station has stunned the internet.

Dressed convincingly in women’s clothing, the imposter’s gender only came to light when police officers asked “her” to remove some upper garments, revealing he was, in fact, a man.

During questioning, he calmly admitted to the deception.

The clip has sparked heated debate online, particularly among working mothers who rely heavily on domestic help.

This bizarre incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for thorough background checks before entrusting anyone with your home or your children.

Watch the video below.

VIDEO of a man busted posing as female househelp shocks Kenyans - See how she dresses like a LADY pic.twitter.com/8tKqNV9gED — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST