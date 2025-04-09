Pombe Sio Supu! Video of slay queens going wild in a club after a few shots sparks reactions (WATCH)







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 – A viral video from a popular Mombasa entertainment spot showing slay queens going wild while intoxicated is trending online.

In the video, one woman dances on a couch, while another tries her hand at a headstand, showcasing her gymnastic skills.

Though it seems like they were having fun, the video has quickly gone viral, and the ladies might now be having second thoughts about their wild night.

This is why they say ‘pombe sio supu!

Watch the video below.

Pombe Sio Supu! Video of slay queens going wild in a club after a few shots sparks reactions pic.twitter.com/bx4vYVaJqk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 9, 2025

