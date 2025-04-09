UTACHEKA! This hilarious video will leave you in stitches - ‘Usilete mchezo kwa pesa’



Wednesday, April 9, 2025 – A hilarious video doing rounds online shows a man deeply focused on counting cash - until someone sneaks up and covers his eyes in a cheeky prank.

His panicked reaction has left the internet in stitches!

If you’re having a rough day, this laugh-out-loud moment will definitely lift your spirits.

As the man hilariously warns, “Usilete mchezo kwa pesa!

