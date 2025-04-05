Trending! Nyandarua Senator JOHN METHU shuts KAREN NYAMU with career threatening tackle - This is brutal!

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - Controversial nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has become the subject of online ridicule after Nyandarua Senator John Methu publicly rebuked her on social media.
Nyamu, a staunch supporter of President Ruto, has been
campaigning for him across the Mt Kenya region amid rising opposition.
She was recently caught on camera making offensive gestures
aimed at leaders opposing the President’s tour.
In a scathing response, Senator Methu, known for his blunt
remarks, took a jab at Nyamu, saying she might enhance her appearance but not
her intellect.
The remark sparked a social media frenzy, with many mocking
the nominated Senator, who is known more for her drama than her work in the
Senator.
Surprisingly, Nyamu chose a more restrained tone in her
reply, calling on Methu to embrace progressive politics and move away from what
she termed “outdated rhetoric.”
The clash highlights growing tension within Kenya Kwanza
ranks as political temperatures rise in the region.
See the post below.
