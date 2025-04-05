Trending! Nyandarua Senator JOHN METHU shuts KAREN NYAMU with career threatening tackle - This is brutal!







Saturday, April 5, 2025 - Controversial nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has become the subject of online ridicule after Nyandarua Senator John Methu publicly rebuked her on social media.

Nyamu, a staunch supporter of President Ruto, has been campaigning for him across the Mt Kenya region amid rising opposition.

She was recently caught on camera making offensive gestures aimed at leaders opposing the President’s tour.

In a scathing response, Senator Methu, known for his blunt remarks, took a jab at Nyamu, saying she might enhance her appearance but not her intellect.

The remark sparked a social media frenzy, with many mocking the nominated Senator, who is known more for her drama than her work in the Senator.

Surprisingly, Nyamu chose a more restrained tone in her reply, calling on Methu to embrace progressive politics and move away from what she termed “outdated rhetoric.”

The clash highlights growing tension within Kenya Kwanza ranks as political temperatures rise in the region.

