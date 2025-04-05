Hasara Tupu! VIDEO of an 11-storey building on the verge of collapsing in Mombasa sparks reactions (WATCH)



Saturday, April 5, 2025 - A dramatic video of an 11-storey building under construction in Mombasa, showing the structure leaning dangerously, about to collapse has sparked reactions online.

The first floor has already caved in, prompting urgent evacuation orders for nearby residents and businesses.

Authorities have since moved in, with demolition plans underway.

According to insiders, the building had approval for fewer floors than constructed -raising serious concerns about greed, corruption, and corner-cutting in Kenya’s construction sector.

The added weight is said to have compromised the building’s structural integrity.

Thankfully, the collapse happened before occupancy, averting what could’ve been a tragic loss of lives.

This incident is a sobering reminder that shortcuts in construction come at a steep price - sometimes not just financial, but human.

Watch the video below




The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments