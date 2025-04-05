Hasara Tupu! VIDEO of an 11-storey building on the verge of collapsing in Mombasa sparks reactions (WATCH)

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - A dramatic video of an 11-storey building under construction in Mombasa, showing the structure leaning dangerously, about to collapse has sparked reactions online.
The first floor has already caved in, prompting urgent
evacuation orders for nearby residents and businesses.
Authorities have since moved in, with demolition plans
underway.
According to insiders, the building had approval for fewer
floors than constructed -raising serious concerns about greed, corruption, and
corner-cutting in Kenya’s construction sector.
The added weight is said to have compromised the building’s
structural integrity.
Thankfully, the collapse happened before occupancy, averting
what could’ve been a tragic loss of lives.
This incident is a sobering reminder that shortcuts in
construction come at a steep price - sometimes not just financial, but human.
Watch the video below
Mombasa county structural engineers, what happened here? pic.twitter.com/dGacJLjNZt— Nusrat Mohammed 🎯 (@reelwithnusrat) April 4, 2025
