Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Comforts Home CEO Hezekiah Kariuki threw a birthday party for one of his female employees and got mushy with her, sparking reactions among online users.
In the video, the skirt-chasing CEO, whose appetite for
women is well-known, is seen dancing with the beautiful lady and admiring her
beauty as other staff members cheer them.
Those who commented on the video said there should exist a
boundary between him and his female staff members.
Kariuki was recently trending on social media after a former
staff member took him to court for absconding parental duties.
He is fond of impregnating his employees and firing them.
Watch the video.
VIDEO of skirt-chasing Comforts Home CEO getting mushy with a female employee sparks reactions - A former staff member has sued him over child support pic.twitter.com/WZmR5yecuX— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2025
