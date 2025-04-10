VIDEO of skirt-chasing Comforts Home CEO getting mushy with a female employee sparks reactions - A former staff member has sued him over child support



Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Comforts Home CEO Hezekiah Kariuki threw a birthday party for one of his female employees and got mushy with her, sparking reactions among online users.

In the video, the skirt-chasing CEO, whose appetite for women is well-known, is seen dancing with the beautiful lady and admiring her beauty as other staff members cheer them.

Those who commented on the video said there should exist a boundary between him and his female staff members.

Kariuki was recently trending on social media after a former staff member took him to court for absconding parental duties.

He is fond of impregnating his employees and firing them.

Watch the video.

