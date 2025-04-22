Toxic work environment at Equity Bank exposed as staff members cry out - Some of them are battling depression







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Reports of deepening discontent among Equity Bank staff have emerged, with some workers now linking their frustrations to internal pressure triggered by the bank’s recent profit announcement.

According to accounts shared confidentially, contract-based employees are said to be grappling with growing anxiety over possible retrenchment, as informal communication within the bank points to a looming layoff plan expected to affect nearly 3,000 workers by June 2025.

At the centre of the tension are alleged threats by the bank’s top leadership, with reports suggesting that performance expectations have become more aggressive following the release of industry profit figures.

Equity Bank posted Ksh 49 billion in profit after tax for 2024, representing a 12% growth, a result that staff say has only increased pressure on the workforce.

Sources further allege that employees are subjected to close surveillance of personal mobile money transactions, with the objective of identifying unauthorised dealings or income from side hustles.

There are claims that warning letters have already been issued to some workers flagged for receiving M-Pesa payments, which management allegedly interprets as money from customers.

Those who spoke out also criticized what they describe as an unwritten policy prohibiting employees from engaging in any form of external income-generating activity, such as running small kiosks, despite the prevailing economic difficulties and the modest salaries they earn.

The same workers say they are now operating in an environment marked by burnout, reduced morale and constant fear.

One message that was shared, in particular, points to growing dissatisfaction with the CEO’s approach to internal performance management, accusing him of instilling fear rather than motivating productivity.

The appeal calls for fairer workplace expectations, a re-evaluation of remuneration structures and the adoption of a more empathetic leadership model.

"Good Morning Cyprian. Please hide my identity.

Since this announcement of profits by banks:

Banks' Profit After Tax for Full-Year 2024 Results:

— KCB: Up 65% to Sh62 billion

— Equity: Up 12% to Sh49 billion

— Co-op: Up 10% to Sh25.5 billion

— StanChart: Up 45% to Sh20 billion

— NCBA: Up 2% to Sh22 billion

— Absa: Up 28% to Sh21 billion

Equity Bank staff are being threatened with performance expectations. Already there is news going round that by June around 3,000 staff on contract will be heading home. The environment here has led to increased stress, burnout, and decreased morale due to constant threats from the CEO himself.

Despite the small salaries that we are paid, we are not supposed to own even a kiosk as a side hustle. Our mobile mpesa transactions are monitored to determine if you ever received something from a customer and by that some of our colleagues have already received warning letters and there are more to come. Just because KCB topped, the easier target is now us the employees.

With the current situation in the country, we are forced to endure all threats and insults just to fend for our families. How I wish Dr James Mwangi could just be human and instead of firing people and recruiting others because the circle will still repeat itself, consider reviewing his salary scale and have measures to boost performance instead of this frequent threats.

We spend more time in Equity desks than we even get to see our families. We are putting our best foot forward, no one earns a salary to come sleep at work. Let him be considerate of all the factors and set realistic goals for his employees. Thank you."

Via Cyprian Nyakundi