Reactions as President RUTO appoints RAILA’s nephew, JAOKO OBURU, to a senior role in Government







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Jaoko Oburu Odinga, son of Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga and nephew to ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has landed a plum job in State House.

This is after President William Ruto appointed Jaoko as Special Advisor on Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Livelihoods in the Executive Office of the President.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, April 22nd, with Jaoko confirming the news via a statement on his X account.

In his message, Jaoko expressed gratitude to both President Ruto and Raila Odinga, acknowledging their roles in his appointment.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank H.E President William Samoei Ruto for granting me an opportunity to serve Kenyans…”

“Thank you, Your Excellency," he posted.

He also extended appreciation to Raila Odinga for fostering an inclusive political climate, stating, "Thank you, Sir. God bless Kenya."

In his new capacity, Jaoko is expected to advise the President and senior government officials on strategies to promote economic empowerment, with a focus on marginalized and vulnerable populations.

His responsibilities will include providing policy advice, participating in strategic planning, and contributing to the development of national programs aimed at job creation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods.

Jaoko, who pursued his higher education in Canada, held various roles in public service.

He was served as the Executive Committee Member for Enterprise and Industry and as the Roads and Public Works Executive in Siaya County.

However, his appointment sparked mixed reactions with a section of Kenyans accusing Raila Odinga of using the ‘handshake with Ruto to create jobs for his kin.

