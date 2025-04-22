SHOCK as a self-confessed killer leads police to a thicket where he dumped the body of a missing boda boda rider after killing him (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Police in Kabarnet, Baringo County, have recovered the body of a boda boda rider, Kevin Kibichii Togoch, who had been missing since Thursday, April 17th, after a suspect arrested in Eldoret confessed to the murder and led detectives to the scene.

The suspect was intercepted while riding the deceased’s motorcycle in Eldoret town.

Upon interrogation, he admitted to killing Kevin and later directed officers to a remote thicket in Kabartonjo, where he had dumped the body down a valley.

According to Baringo County Police Commandant Julius Kiragu, the suspect is believed to be a serial robber, and investigations are ongoing.

The commander urged members of the public who may have lost motorbikes or property in similar circumstances to report to Kabarnet Police Station.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased had received a call from a client within Kabarnet town, believed to have been a setup that led to the fatal encounter.

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the local boda boda community, which has raised concerns over rising cases of targeted attacks on riders.

Credit: Baringo News