TikTok VIDEO of SONKO’s daughter, SANDRA MBUVI, getting cheeky sparks reactions – She recently said she can’t date Kenyan men!







Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Sandra Mbuvi, the flamboyant daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, has left tongues wagging with a playful TikTok video showing her dancing and confidently “shaking what her mama gave her.”

Currently studying in the UK, Sandra didn’t hold back in the cheeky clip, which has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some netizens criticized her for not doing “something more constructive,” others debated her looks and lifestyle.

The video comes hot on the heels of another controversial moment where Sandra boldly declared, “Kenyan men are just not my type. Like ew,” during a live TikTok session.

When asked what Kenyan men had done to her, she calmly replied, “Nothing. They’re just not my type.

Watch the video and reactions below.

Sandra mbuvi ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/ot2NM3v38R — Boniface (@kilundeezy) April 11, 2025

