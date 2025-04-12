Details emerge that notorious Mchele Lady MARGARET MAKENA (Pictured) stole Sh 560,000 from a man in one night after drugging him at a city club







Saturday, April 12, 2025 - 40-year-old Margaret Makena, who is believed to be part of a gang drugging men in entertainment joints in Nairobi before robbing them, was arraigned in court after lacing a man’s drinks with stillno tabs, a stupefying drug, at a club along Kangundo Road.

The suspect reportedly stole Sh 560,000 from the victim on the same night after he lost consciousness due to drugging.

On the material day, the victim went to the club to grab some few drinks when he found it full to capacity since there was a Mugithi night.

He sat at a table where he was joined by a lady and later two men.

They all had fun but things turned south when the victim paid his bills at around 5:30 am.

He lost consciousness until the following day, when he gained his sense at a bush past Thika town at around 3pm, having only his inner garment.

His shirt, trousers, socks and shoes had been scattered 800 meters away from where he had been dumped.

His mobile phone and an empty wallet were placed near him.

Previously, the wallet had Sh 120,000 in cash but was at the same time missing.

He sent his wife the location to pick him up after narrating to her what happened and later reported the matter to the police.

Makena was arrested a week ago at Jam Rescue club along Jogoo Road.

She was arraigned in court and denied the accusations.

She was granted a bond of Sh 200,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh 100,000.

The matter shall be heard on July 9.

