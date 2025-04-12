Nobody cares! Comedian MULAMWA faces brutal backlash on X for clout-chasing with breakup drama - Netizens are ruthless (LOOK)







Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Comedian Mulamwah is nursing more than just a broken heart, he’s grappling with a bruised ego too.

After publicly announcing his breakup with girlfriend and baby mama Ruth K on X (formerly Twitter), hoping for sympathy, things didn’t go as planned.

Kenyans on X, never ones to sugarcoat, called him out for chasing clout during a time when the country is fixated on weightier matters like the Butere Girls saga and governance concerns.

Instead of support, Mulamwah received sharp criticism, a reminder that Kenyans no longer put the so called celebrities on the pedestal.

Check out some of the replies he received from Kenyans on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST