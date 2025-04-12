Nobody cares! Comedian MULAMWA faces brutal backlash on X for clout-chasing with breakup drama - Netizens are ruthless (LOOK)



Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Comedian Mulamwah is nursing more than just a broken heart, he’s grappling with a bruised ego too.

After publicly announcing his breakup with girlfriend and baby mama Ruth K on X (formerly Twitter), hoping for sympathy, things didn’t go as planned.

Kenyans on X, never ones to sugarcoat, called him out for chasing clout during a time when the country is fixated on weightier matters like the Butere Girls saga and governance concerns.

Instead of support, Mulamwah received sharp criticism, a reminder that Kenyans no longer put the so called celebrities on the pedestal.

Check out some of the replies he received from Kenyans on X.







The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments