





Thursday, April 17, 2025 - A viral video of Somali ladies letting loose and dancing playfully has excited netizens.

Known for their typically reserved demeanor, the ladies surprised many by showing off their fun, carefree side, proving there’s more behind the hijab than meets the eye.

Dressed modestly, they confidently took on a trending TikTok challenge, shaking their behinds and even dancing atop chairs and tables.

The clip has lit up social media, with netizens both amused and impressed by their unexpected energy and boldness.

Watch the video below.

This VIDEO of Somali LADIES shaking their ‘assets’ has left men with wild thoughts - ‘Nyash is for Abdallah” pic.twitter.com/jgPmQlfG69 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST