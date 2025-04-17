SONKO’s controversial daughter SANDRA MBUVI reveals why she doesn’t eat ‘Nairobi street food’







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Sandra Mbuvi, popularly known as Thickyy Sandra, has shared her candid thoughts on Nairobi street food, and let’s just say, she’s not a fan.

“I have a very sensitive stomach, and I often end up with an upset stomach after eating smokie,” she revealed.

“When I indulge in street food, I usually eat it and then take some medicine afterward because my stomach is quite sensitive.”

Sandra, known for her bold personality and lavish lifestyle, previously went viral for admitting she only eats ugali prepared with butter or Blue Band margarine.

Adding to the buzz, she recently caused a stir during a live TikTok session when she declared she can’t date Kenyan men.

"What did Kenyan men do to you? Nothing,” she said with a shrug. “They are just not my type. Like, ew."

