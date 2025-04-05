The moment President RUTO’s security entourage made a U-turn after angry locals in Tharaka Nithi turned violent and chased them away - Ground Ni Moto (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 5, 2025 - There was drama in Tharaka Nithi after angry locals chased away some of the members of President William Ruto’s security entourage.

The elite security officers made a U-turn after the locals almost turned violent, with some threatening to stone them.

The locals were complaining about the poor state of the roads in the area.

In the video, the rowdy residents are seen hurling insults at the President’s security entourage.

“Nyinyi ndio mnakula pesa ya lami. Kwendeni huko,” a woman is heard ranting in the video as the security officers scamper to safety to avoid confrontation with the locals.

Reports indicate that some university students, who had been ferried to cheer President Ruto in Tharaka Nithi, slept on the road after hired buses got stuck, following heavy rains.





The moment President RUTO's security entourage made a U-turn after angry locals in Tharaka Nithi turned violent and chased them away

