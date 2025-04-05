RUTO declares that he will accept Kenyans’ decision in 2027 elections - ‘Nikishindwa nitaenda nyumbani kulima’







Saturday, April 5, 2025 - President William Ruto has declared that he is prepared to go home and focus on farming in 2027 if he fails to meet the expectations of Kenyans.

Speaking on Saturday during his tour of Nyeri County in Othaya, the President said his focus remains on delivering development and urged critics to give him time to fulfill his promises before the next General Election.

"Tumekuja kupanga mambo ya watoto wetu; tuwachane na siasa ya kubishana, tufanye kazi.

“Mambo ya siasa yako na siku. Si mlitupatia kazi? Si kila mtu ako na yake?

“Si wakati wa mtihani utafika? Mimi nimejenga barabara, nimetengeneza kilimo... ikifika wakati wa kusahihisha mtihani, mimi niko tayari... nikipita mtihani yenu, sawa, nisipopita mtihani yenu, mimi naenda nyumbani kulima,” Ruto told residents.

During his visit, the President inspected key Government projects including the 468-unit Ruring’u Affordable Housing project and the Ruring’u Stadium.

He also launched the Ksh.325 million Othaya Modern Market, which will feature 1,000 stalls, cold storage rooms, and ICT hubs.

The visit comes amid increasing political pressure from his former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, who has vowed to block Ruto from securing a second term.

In a recent radio interview, Gachagua claimed that Ruto has lost significant support in Mt. Kenya and will struggle to secure a second term in 2027.

"Why he (Ruto) is annoyed is because 47% of his support (4 million votes) from Mt Kenya are gone... I can tell you for free, this guy is stuck. He is cornered; our job is very easy, it is to stay together and unite our people," Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST