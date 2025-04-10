The moment 'No Butere, No Drama, Ruto Must Go' chants erupted after Butere Girls students declined to perform the Echoes of War play (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 9, 2025 - The National Drama Festivals in Nakuru took a dramatic twist on Thursday, April 10th, after students from various schools refused to perform in solidarity with Butere Girls High School.

Butere Girls had been scheduled to stage the controversial play Echoes of War, which explores themes of governance and the 2024 Gen Z-led protests.

However, the students took to the stage at 8 a.m., sang the national anthem, and walked off without performing.

Sources say the students were denied a public address system and an audience - factors seen as deliberate attempts to frustrate their performance.

Additionally, the students claim they had not trained for the past three weeks and had not seen their play directors.

The play, written by Cleophas Malala, was previously disqualified during the Western Region festivals under unclear circumstances, but a High Court ruling overturned the decision, reinstating it for the national level.

Tensions escalated further when Malala was blocked from accessing the festival venue at Kirobon Girls High School.

As Butere Girls exited the venue, other students joined in chanting, “No Butere, No Drama... Ruto Must Go,” leading police to disperse the crowd with teargas.

The standoff has raised questions over censorship and fairness at the national event.

BREAKING: Chants of 'No Butere, No Drama..Ruto Must Go' as Butere Girls students exit after declining to perform the Echoes of War play. #ButereGirls pic.twitter.com/EH7oNjat4v — The African Voice (@AfricanBreaking) April 10, 2025

