The heartbreaking moment Police lobbed teargas to disperse Butere Girls Students in Nakuru after declining to perform echoes of war play (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Police lobbed teargas to disperse students from Butere Girls High School who were protesting in Nakuru after declining to perform their controversial play Echoes of War.

The play, which delves into themes of governance and the 2024 Gen Z-led protests, was scheduled for performance during the National Drama Festivals.

However, at 8 a.m., the students took to the stage, sang the national anthem, and exited without staging the play.

According to sources, the students were denied access to a public address system and an audience - circumstances widely viewed as calculated efforts to sabotage their presentation.

The students further revealed that they had not trained for the past three weeks and had not seen their directors. Notably, the play's writer, former Senator Cleophas Malala, was reportedly blocked from accessing the venue a day earlier.

In a powerful show of unity, students from other participating schools also declined to perform, expressing solidarity with Butere Girls.

