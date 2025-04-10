An AK-47 rifle, stolen vehicle and other assorted items recovered after detectives arrested suspect behind series of robberies in Lokichar town (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - 40-year-old Omar Ekai Etulong has been apprehended in connection with a series of robberies plaguing Lokichar Township and its surroundings.

Following a tip-off from members of the public, a team of officers from Lokichar Police Station launched an operation that led to Etulong's arrest in Lokichar town.

Upon arrest, the suspect led officers to his residence in Kapese village.

There, a search led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, and seven rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition.

Additionally, the officers recovered multiple motorcycle frames, a car wash pressure pump, a solar inverter, and a white TATA double cab, registration KBT 880A, among other items.

The case is pending before court.

Meanwhile, the recovered items have been securely detained as exhibit.