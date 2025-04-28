The moment MP JOHANA NGENO confronted rogue police officers who killed 5 people while protesting against the grabbing of 10,000 acres by President RUTO in Angata Barikoi (VIDEO)







Monday, April 28, 2025 - Emurura Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ngeno, had a heated confrontation with rogue police officers, following the tragic deaths of five people during protests in Angata Barikoi, over the alleged grabbing of 10,000 acres of land by President William Ruto and former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai.

The protests, which erupted in the area in response to claims that the land was unlawfully taken from local communities, turned violent when police officers opened fire on demonstrators.

Five people were killed, and several others were injured in the deadly clash.

The deaths have sparked outrage among locals and human rights groups, who have demanded justice for the victims and an investigation into the police’s actions.

Ngeno, who represents the area in Parliament, was among the first public figures to speak out against the excessive use of force by the police.

He arrived at the scene of the protests while breathing fire and called out the police officers deployed to maintain law and order for killing innocent locals like animals.

His bold actions quickly garnered national attention, with many praising his courage and determination to hold the authorities accountable.

“I will not stand by and watch the people I represent be treated like animals,” Ngeno passionately stated during the confrontation.

"These lives were taken unjustly, and I demand answers. We will not let this matter be swept under the rug. The police must be held accountable, and the truth must come out,” he was heard saying.

Watch the video.

The moment MP JOHANA NGENO confronted rogue police officers who killed 5 people while protesting against the grabbing of 10,000 acres by President RUTO in Angata Barikoi pic.twitter.com/8kP60NfPXJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST