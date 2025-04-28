SYLVANUS OSORO defends JALANG’O over his controversial remarks about seeing ‘witches’ in Kisii







Monday, April 28, 2025 - South Mugirango MP, Sylvanus Osoro, has defended Lang’ata MP, Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, over the controversial remarks he made during a recent visit to Kisii County.

Speaking at an event in Marani, Kisii, Jalang’o claimed that while staying at Marani Simba Lodge, he was disturbed by strange voices outside his room at night and alleged he witnessed "witches" holding a meeting.

The comments have sparked outrage among members of the Kisii community, who condemned them as reckless and rooted in harmful stereotypes that perpetuate outdated misconceptions about the region.

Despite the backlash, Osoro dismissed the criticism, stating he saw no issue with Jalang’o’s account.

"If someone is not a witch, there’s no need to complain."

"We know in our Gusii community, we have one or two witches.”

“Let us call a spade a spade," Osoro said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST