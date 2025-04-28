SYLVANUS OSORO defends JALANG’O over his controversial remarks about seeing ‘witches’ in Kisii

Monday, April 28, 2025 - South Mugirango MP, Sylvanus Osoro, has defended Lang’ata MP, Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, over the controversial remarks he made during a recent visit to Kisii County.
Speaking at an event in Marani, Kisii, Jalang’o claimed that
while staying at Marani Simba Lodge, he was disturbed by strange voices outside
his room at night and alleged he witnessed "witches" holding a
meeting.
The comments have sparked outrage among members of the Kisii
community, who condemned them as reckless and rooted in harmful stereotypes
that perpetuate outdated misconceptions about the region.
Despite the backlash, Osoro dismissed the criticism, stating
he saw no issue with Jalang’o’s account.
"If someone is not a witch, there’s no need to
complain."
"We know in our Gusii community, we have one or two
witches.”
“Let us call a spade a spade," Osoro said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments