“ITUMBI used to take PHOTOs of UHURU’s private moments and send them to RUTO for blackmail” - New revelations emerge







Monday, April 28, 2025 - In a series of recent revelations, Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi has been accused of capturing and sharing private moments of former President Uhuru Kenyatta with his then-deputy William Ruto, during their time in office.

Itumbi, who served as the Digital and Innovations Secretary in President Kenyatta's administration, had access to exclusive events and private gatherings.

It is alleged that he documented these moments, including photos of Uhuru drunk like a skunk, and forwarded them to Ruto.

They planned to blackmail Uhuru using the photos.

Itumbi was fired from State House when the former President found out that he was sabotaging him and invading his privacy.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, Itumbi even tried to hack the former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s email.

Itumbi had a bitter fallout with Uhuru, who introduced him to the political landscape in 2012 when he was campaigning for the Presidency.

In the run up to the 2022 General Elections, Itumbi alleged that Uhuru had vowed to “crush and finish” him during a phone call after he expressed support for Ruto's presidential bid.

Below is a tweet by Aoko Otieno revealing what led to the fallout between Itumbi and Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST