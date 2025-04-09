GACHAGUA turns revolutionary! Watch a video of him speaking to mourners on the phone during a burial ceremony - This man is a force to reckon with







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua spoke to mourners on the phone during a burial ceremony and attacked his former boss, President William Ruto, accusing him of hiring goons to disrupt a church service at PCEA Mwiki last Sunday, where Gachagua was the chief guest.

The mourners were elated to hear Gachagua’s voice.

They erupted in joy the moment he started speaking on the phone after the area MP called him.

The burial ceremony was held in Nakuru, one of the areas where the former DP has strong support.

Hired goons have been storming funerals attended by Gachagua, forcing him to change his tactics.

He is now speaking to his supporters on the phone from the comfort of his home.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST