The moment KIMANI ICHUNG’WA was heckled like a burukenge as RUTO watched helplessly in Nyandarua (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, faced a hostile reception in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, during President William Ruto’s Mt. Kenya tour.

As he attempted to address the crowd, deafening jeers forced him to cut his speech short, with Ruto watching on helplessly.

Ichung’wah, a key Mt. Kenya ally in Ruto’s Government, played a major role in the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

However, political tides appear to be shifting, with many residents viewing him - and other pro-impeachment leaders - as betrayers.

Word on the ground suggests that Mt. Kenya leaders who backed Gachagua’s ouster are at risk of losing their seats, and Ichung’wah’s heckling may be the first of many political warning shots.

Watch the video below.

Kimani ichungwa is unwanted kwa mlima,he has been told rigathi is the man . pic.twitter.com/QQCGlzJj8Z — Coletta Aluda (@Colettaaluda_1) April 3, 2025

