Reactions as RUTO’s Gov’t introduces ‘village suitability tests’ for ‘Wife Inheritors’ in Suba West, Homa Bay County - Details!







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - Widow inheritance in Suba West, Homa Bay County, is taking a new turn as suspected criminal elements hiding in the practice will now face a village suitability test before being allowed to inherit any widow.

Suba West Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Samson Akach has issued a stern warning to foreign inheritors, describing them as criminal gangs seeking refuge in the area after committing crimes elsewhere.

"Most of these inheritors are outsiders with no identification documents. They will have no place here," Akach declared.

Speaking at Sena village on Mfangano Island, Akach revealed that vetting committees have been formed at the village level to screen widow inheritors.

The move aims to protect widows from exploitation and domestic violence, which has reportedly increased due to suspicious inheritors.

He urged widows to consult their families before accepting inheritance, emphasizing that it is safer to be inherited within the family circle.

Akach also cautioned young widows against engaging with unknown inheritors, warning that many lack financial stability, exploit the available resources, and abandon the families after causing harm.

This crackdown aims to restore dignity to widow inheritance, ensuring widows are not left vulnerable to manipulation and abuse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST