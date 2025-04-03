Reactions as RUTO’s Gov’t introduces ‘village suitability tests’ for ‘Wife Inheritors’ in Suba West, Homa Bay County - Details!

Thursday, April 3, 2025 - Widow inheritance in Suba West, Homa Bay County, is taking a new turn as suspected criminal elements hiding in the practice will now face a village suitability test before being allowed to inherit any widow.
Suba West Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Samson Akach has
issued a stern warning to foreign inheritors, describing them as criminal gangs
seeking refuge in the area after committing crimes elsewhere.
"Most of these inheritors are outsiders with no
identification documents. They will have no place here," Akach declared.
Speaking at Sena village on Mfangano Island, Akach revealed
that vetting committees have been formed at the village level to screen widow
inheritors.
The move aims to protect widows from exploitation and
domestic violence, which has reportedly increased due to suspicious inheritors.
He urged widows to consult their families before accepting
inheritance, emphasizing that it is safer to be inherited within the family
circle.
Akach also cautioned young widows against engaging with
unknown inheritors, warning that many lack financial stability, exploit the
available resources, and abandon the families after causing harm.
This crackdown aims to restore dignity to widow inheritance,
ensuring widows are not left vulnerable to manipulation and abuse.
