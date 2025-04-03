Detectives crackdown on land fraud cartels at Ardhi House after conducting an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - Following intelligence received about individuals engaging in land fraud by forging land ownership documents and other government-related documents with the intent to defraud innocent members of the public of their parcels of land, authorities have conducted a multi-agency crackdown that has brought into custody several suspects.

During the coordinated operations launched on March 28th, eight key suspects have so far been apprehended: Livingstone Ambai Munala (aged 44), Dan Adero Okoth, Nicholas Mukuna Ayela, Paul Muigai Kimani, Kennedy Mulatya, Patrice Josaya Tumbo, Emmanuel Matheka Mutuku, and Leonard Clifford Wafula. Each member of the syndicate was arrested in a separate operation.

Raid in their premises led to the discovery of multiple assorted land documents belonging to different individuals, including dozens of plain and original title deeds, 287 assorted stamps, blank grant titles and allotment letters, 11 unused green cards, 101 passport size photos for different individuals, certificates of titles, numerous transfer documents among other evidential materials.

Notably, Dan Okoth is an assistant security officer at the Ministry of Lands - Survey of Kenya, Emanuel Matheka a casual labourer at Ardhi House - Nairobi, Josaya Tumbo a land broker while Clifford Wafula works at the Government Press as a printer II.

The suspects have been promptly arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts, where detectives have been granted additional time to complete investigations and pursue other suspects linked to this fraud scheme.

The arrest of the suspects comes at a time when land fraud menace has rocked the Capital given the lucrative real estate business, with landowners having undeveloped plots waking up to skyscraper buildings built on their property by fake document bearers, who are either perpetrators or victims of land fraud.

Courtesy of DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST