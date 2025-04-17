The KDF photographer who survived the chopper crash that claimed the life of former CDF General OGOLLA and nine KDF officers last year is back to work (PHOTOs)

Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Frankford Karanja Mogire, the brave military photographer who survived the helicopter crash that claimed General Francis Ogolla and nine KDF officers, is back on duty.
Mogire, who astonishingly survived by jumping mid-air from
the doomed chopper, was recently spotted capturing moments at the Cadets
Commissioning Parade in Lanet, graced by President Ruto.
A journalism graduate from Mount Kenya University (Class of
2016), Mogire previously worked at NTV as a copy editor before joining the KDF.
See photos below and reactions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments