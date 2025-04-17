Pastor NG’ANG’A and his congregants step out in sackcloth during fasting service - Most are women! (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism is back in the spotlight after leading his congregants, mostly women, in a fasting service while dressed in sackcloth.

Meant to symbolize repentance and purification, the practice echoes Old Testament religious rituals.

However, the display has drawn comparisons to the Shakahola tragedy, where brainwashed followers fasted to death under cult-like influence.

See photos are reactions below

The Kenyan DAILY POST