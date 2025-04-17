Detectives arrest a serial killer behind the murder of two young ladies in Gatundu - His confession will shock you (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Prime suspect and serial killer behind the brutal murder of two young ladies, Rosemary and Hellen, who were recently killed at Ngorongo, Gatundu North, in Kiambu County, has been arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The suspect, a well-known villager at Ngorongo named Samuel Kamau, was smoked out of his hiding, and upon questioning, he confessed to the heinous crimes.

He also revealed that he helped the families of the two girls he killed dig graves and also attended the burials like any other innocent mourners.

Preliminary reports indicated that after committing the first crime, Kamau dumped the body at Karibaribi coffee plantation near Thika, where he kept the deceased's smartphone and began using it.

Detectives tracked him through the phone’s IMEI tracking technology.

For the second victim, the suspect disposed of her smartphone in a pit latrine, where local youths assisted police in retrieving it after he was arrested.

The suspect confessed to killing the two ladies with no signs of remorse.

He will now undergo processing and later be arraigned in Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST