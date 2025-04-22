“The driver let the thugs alight at Mtito Andei at 2 AM” - Disgruntled passenger accuses rogue Mash Poa drivers and managers of colluding with thugs to rob passengers at night







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Troubled bus company, Mash Poa, is on the spotlight after a lady was drugged, robbed and abused inside one of the bus belonging to the company while travelling to Mombasa from Nairobi over the Easter weekend, with reports now emerging that rogue drivers and managers working for the long-distance bus company are colluding with thugs to rob passengers.

According to a disgruntled passenger, thugs posing as passengers ransacked their bags and stole their laptops while they were travelling to Mombasa.

The driver reportedly let the thugs alight at Mtito Andei at around 2 am without alerting other passengers, despite the victims raising the alarm.

No action was taken after the victims reported the matter to the police.

Cases of passengers being robbed inside Mash Poa buses are on the rise, creating fear among the passengers who use the long-distance buses to travel to different parts of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST