PHOTO of the 46-year-old Deliverance Church pastor busted doing the unthinkable to a Grade 8 girl in church as SONKO urges local youth to discipline him







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Pastor Meshack Mutemi Isaac, a 46-year-old pastor attached to Deliverance Church in Ikonge, Nyamira County, was arrested on April 20th, 2025, for taking advantage of a 14-year-old Grade 8 pupil inside the church premises.

The incident has ignited widespread outrage after witnesses reported the crime to local authorities.

Witnesses saw Mutemi entering the church with the girl and locking the doors, raising suspicion.

A local administrator who confirmed the unfortunate incident reported that the pastor had locked himself inside with the girl and turned off the lights.





Locals stormed into the church and found the rogue pastor doing the unthinkable to the girl.

The victim was reportedly in a distressed state, crying for help.

She was taken to the hospital, where doctors confirmed that she had been abused.

The pastor is in custody awaiting arraignment.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has condemned the incident and urged the local youth to take action against the pastor.

Sonko incited the youth to lynch the pastor and promised to bail them out.

“Deal with him. I will bail you out,” Sonko was heard saying in a video posted on his X account.

From Nyamira county, Ikonge's Deliverance church pastor Meshark Mutemi has been caught red-handed defiling a 14-year-old grade 8 minor inside a church. pic.twitter.com/wWQTLmPLC2 — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) April 21, 2025

