Kariobangi North MCA, JOEL MUNUVE, collapses and dies, days after he revealed plans to collect signatures and impeach Governor SAKAJA - Was he taken out?







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Kariobangi North Member of the County Assembly (MCA), Joel Munuve, has passed away.

The vocal MCA succumbed and was declared dead on arrival at AAR Hospital, along Kiambu Road.

Reports indicate that he had been rushed to the hospital after he collapsed while undertaking his normal duties at his ward office in Nairobi.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko confirmed Munuve’s death and expressed his condolences to the family and the entire Nairobi County fraternity.

“Kariobangi North MCA Joel Munuve has passed on. My sincere condolences to his family, the entire Nairobi County assembly, and Nairobi County government fraternities. May the Almighty God give you strength, comfort, and hope during this difficult period," read Sonko's statement.

Munuve’s sudden demise comes days after he revealed plans to collect signatures and impeach Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, accusing him of corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST