GACHAGUA claims RUTO is being haunted by the blood of Gen Zs - Reveals a peculiar incident that happened to him in Rome during the burial of POPE FRANCIS (VIDEO)







Monday, April 28, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asserted that President William Ruto is being haunted by the "blood of Gen Zs," following a peculiar incident that happened during his visit to Rome for the burial of Pope Francis.

The incident occurred when President Ruto attempted to light a candle at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, a site of deep personal significance to the late Pope.

According to Gachagua, the candle failed to ignite, an occurrence he described as "unnatural" and "a sign of spiritual unrest”.

He claimed Ruto was not sleeping well at night because he was reportedly being haunted by the bloodshed of youthful protesters who were killed by the police in June 2024.

"William Ruto ordered the police to shoot the Gen Z protestors. The blood of these children is now haunting him; that's why he is not sleeping. You see, he went to Rome, and when he was given a candle and tried to light it, it refused,” Gachagua said.

“Anyone who was involved in shedding the blood of the Gen Z children, including him and Kithure Kindiki, because they are the ones responsible for spilling the blood of Gen Z they will not find peace in their lives, because those children were innocent. They were just fighting for their rights,” he added.

Watch the video.

GACHAGUA claims RUTO is being haunted by the blood of Gen Zs - Reveals a peculiar incident that happened to him in Rome during the burial of POPE FRANCIS pic.twitter.com/giasQaAB2E — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST