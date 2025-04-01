KAREN NYAMU confirms she dumped SAMIDOH and reveals she is in a serious relationship that may soon lead to marriage







Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - Controversial UDA Nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, has confirmed her split from Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh.

Rumours of Karen Nyamu’s breakup with Samidoh have been flying around after fans noticed that they had stopped posting about each other on social media.

Nyamu fuelled the rumours after she introduced a man, suggesting she had officially moved on from the father of five.

Nyamu hinted that she parted ways with Samidoh in a trending TikTok video.

She was seen chatting with her friend and Gatundu North Member of Parliament, Elijah Kururia, discussing her future plans - including marriage.

She hinted that dowry negotiations were on the horizon.

“We will go to pay the dowry. He is advising me a lot,” she said.

Kururia playfully took a jab at Samidoh for never paying her dowry, encouraging Nyamu to aim higher this time.

Responding with her signature boldness, Nyamu made it clear she had closed that chapter.

“That one was unable to handle things, so we fired him. We can only have pity on him,” she said with a laugh.

She then doubled down, adding, “You all know what happened. There’s nothing you didn’t see.”

While she didn’t go into details, her words confirmed what many had suspected - her relationship with Samidoh had officially hit the rocks, and she was moving on for good.

