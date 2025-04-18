Survivor of Helicopter crash that killed former CDF General FRANCIS OGOLLA and nine KDF officers speaks!







Friday, April 18, 2025 - At a heartfelt memorial service held at Moi Air Base, Nairobi, Colonel Kasaine Ole Kuruta, one of the two survivors of the tragic chopper crash that claimed former Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and nine others, opened up about his emotional and physical healing journey.

Speaking to fellow officers, Kuruta shared how the April 18th, 2024 crash reshaped his outlook on life, teaching him to value time, love, and presence.

"Brother Karanja and I carry scars - visible and invisible - but more importantly, we carry a responsibility to live, truly live, and live well," he said, referring to fellow survivor Frankford Karanja Mogire.

For Kuruta, the crash was not just a near-death experience, it was a wake-up call to live intentionally and with gratitude.

He paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, saying they would be remembered not for their tragic end, but for how they lived and inspired others.

Kuruta also praised his wife, who never left his side during his recovery at Defence Memorial Hospital.

“She stood by my bedside, watching over me, giving me strength,” he said with heartfelt appreciation.

He also expressed gratitude to the families of the deceased, saying their resilience helps keep the memories of their loved ones alive.

The memorial came just a day after Karanja, who astonishingly survived by jumping mid-air from the doomed chopper, was recently spotted capturing moments at the Cadets Commissioning Parade in Lanet, graced by President Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST