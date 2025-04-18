SHOCK as angry villagers lynch five family members and burn down six houses in Kisii – DETAILS!

Friday, April 18, 2025 - A quiet evening in Metembe village, Kisii County, turned into a scene of horror after five members of the same family were lynched by an irate mob.
The villagers suspected the family of involvement in the
murder of a middle-aged man whose body was found a month ago.
Among the deceased were the family’s father and mother.
Two other relatives narrowly escaped the violence.
In a further escalation, six homes belonging to the family
were set ablaze during the attack.
The bodies have been transferred to Kisii Teaching and
Referral Hospital as investigations commence.
South Masaba Deputy Commissioner Jane Manene confirmed the
incident, stating that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations
(DCI) are handling the case.
“We condemn this heinous act and urge residents to let the
law take its course,” Manene said.
This tragedy highlights Kenya’s growing crisis of mob
justice, fueled by public frustration over insecurity and delayed legal
processes.
Human rights advocates continue to call for stronger
institutions and civic education to address this alarming trend.
