SHOCK as angry villagers lynch five family members and burn down six houses in Kisii – DETAILS!







Friday, April 18, 2025 - A quiet evening in Metembe village, Kisii County, turned into a scene of horror after five members of the same family were lynched by an irate mob.

The villagers suspected the family of involvement in the murder of a middle-aged man whose body was found a month ago.

Among the deceased were the family’s father and mother.

Two other relatives narrowly escaped the violence.

In a further escalation, six homes belonging to the family were set ablaze during the attack.

The bodies have been transferred to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital as investigations commence.

South Masaba Deputy Commissioner Jane Manene confirmed the incident, stating that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are handling the case.

“We condemn this heinous act and urge residents to let the law take its course,” Manene said.

This tragedy highlights Kenya’s growing crisis of mob justice, fueled by public frustration over insecurity and delayed legal processes.

Human rights advocates continue to call for stronger institutions and civic education to address this alarming trend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST