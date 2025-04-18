Interior CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN gazettes two new State Lodges for President RUTO







Friday, April 18, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has officially gazetted two new state lodges to serve as presidential residences during regional tours.

According to a notice published in the Kenya Gazette on Thursday, April 17th, 2025, the official residences of the Bungoma and Kwale County Commissioners have now been elevated to state lodge status.

The move allows President William Ruto and future Heads of State to conduct official duties and host meetings in Bungoma and Kwale counties.

The newly declared lodges will fall under the management of the State House Comptroller's office, ensuring the president is provided with full protocol and hospitality services during visits.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares the Bungoma County Commissioner and Kwale County Commissioner’s official residences as State Lodges,” the notice reads.

Although the lodges were officially recognised on February 6th, 2025, the gazettement was made on April 17th.

With this addition, Kenya now has state lodges in 11 counties, including existing ones in Kakamega, Kisumu, Kisii, Eldoret, Makueni, Kilifi, Uasin Gishu, Laikipia and Nyeri.

In addition to these lodges, Kenya maintains three main State Houses located in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Nakuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST