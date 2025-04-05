Speaker MOSES WETANGULA attends his daughter’s pre-wedding ceremony - She is getting married to a Kikuyu man (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 5, 2025 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s daughter, Tamara, held a colourful pre-wedding ceremony at their rural home in Bungoma County, ahead of her much-anticipated wedding with her long-time boyfriend, Anthony Njoroge.

The memorable ceremony was themed green, with the bridal and groom's team wearing African attire of the colour shade.

Among the notable dignitaries that were present at the event was Environment CS Deborah Barasa.

In celebrating the duo, the CS took to social media to wish the two lovebirds all the best in their future.

“Whoever finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord,” the CS wrote on her X page.

“Wishing you a happy engagement and a lovely, bright future,” she added.

Tamara is the youngest daughter of Moses Wetangula.

She studied at Monash University in Australia.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Tamara is an engineer by profession and works as a trainer for H. Young Company Ltd.

She joined the company in 2018 and has risen the ranks ever since.

