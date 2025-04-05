Caught on Camera! The moment a daring thug on motorbike snatched a phone from a pedestrian in Upper Hill, Nairobi (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 5, 2025 - A dash cam video showing a daring phone snatching incident in Upper Hill, Nairobi, has gone viral and sparked heated debate online.

The footage captures a boda boda rider approaching a pedestrian who is engrossed in a phone call.

In a swift move, the rider grabs the phone and speeds off, disappearing into traffic.

The incident has triggered mixed reactions from netizens - some blaming the victim for a lack of situational awareness in an area known for such crimes.

Others criticized the motorist who captured the video, arguing that they could have intervened by blocking or hitting the fleeing thug.

Watch the video below.

Nairobi Motorbike Thieves are something else! pic.twitter.com/0vmukzsHbm — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST