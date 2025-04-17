KAREN NYAMU’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, SAMIDOH, sparks reactions with cheeky post about ‘relationships in Kenya’ LOOK!







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Controversial Mugithi star, Samidoh Muchoki, has stirred reactions online with a cheeky Facebook post about Kenyan relationships.

“Most relationships in Kenya are controlled by friends, so ukiona umeachwa ujue committee imeamua,” he wrote, suggesting that many breakups are influenced by peer pressure rather than personal choice.

The post comes shortly after his baby mama, nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, announced she had ended their relationship to focus on her legislative duties.

Samidoh’s love life has been rife with drama, from allegations of domestic abuse to public clashes with Nyamu.

The affair also led his wife, Edday Nderitu, to walk out of their marriage and move to the U.S with their children, stating that she had no desire to be part of a polygamous setup.

Netizens speculate that Samidoh’s post subtly blames “committees” for his failed relationships.Bottom of Form

The Kenyan DAILY POST