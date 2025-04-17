KAREN NYAMU’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, SAMIDOH, sparks reactions with cheeky post about ‘relationships in Kenya’ LOOK!

Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Controversial Mugithi star, Samidoh Muchoki, has stirred reactions online with a cheeky Facebook post about Kenyan relationships.
“Most relationships in Kenya are controlled by friends, so ukiona
umeachwa ujue committee imeamua,” he wrote, suggesting that many
breakups are influenced by peer pressure rather than personal choice.
The post comes shortly after his baby mama, nominated
Senator Karen Nyamu, announced she had ended their relationship to focus on her
legislative duties.
Samidoh’s love life has been rife with drama, from
allegations of domestic abuse to public clashes with Nyamu.
The affair also led his wife, Edday Nderitu, to walk out of
their marriage and move to the U.S with their children, stating that she had no
desire to be part of a polygamous setup.
Netizens speculate that Samidoh’s post subtly blames
“committees” for his failed relationships.Bottom of Form
The
Kenyan DAILY POST
