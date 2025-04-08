Single and Thriving! LADY slams people urging her to reconcile with ex-husband and shares her transformation after leaving marriage (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - A woman has hit back at people urging her to reconcile with her ex-husband, comparing her appearance when married to how she looks now as a single woman.

Taking to social media, she wrote: "Advisers, if you can convince your sisters to replace me, I’ll gladly step aside.”

“I don’t engage in situations that don’t benefit me, please.”

“You’re not wiser than me.”

She also shared before-and-after photos that clearly highlight the transformation - showing her tired and aged look while married, versus her current lively and radiant self.

Her post has sparked a lot of debate, with many netizens wondering why women often appear more vibrant and beautiful after leaving unhappy marriages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST