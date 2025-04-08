Popular X personality AMERIX asks men with baby mamas if they have ‘fun’ with them and got interesting reactions (LOOK)

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Kenyan X personality and men’s wellness coach Eric Amunga, famously known as Amerix, has once again sparked heated conversations online.
Known for his bold takes on relationships and masculinity
through his popular #MasculinitySaturday hashtag, Amerix recently posed a
cheeky question to men on whether baby mamas ask for intimacy when they drop
off the kids for bonding time.
The post quickly went viral, igniting a flurry of responses.
Some men confessed they occasionally hook up with their
exes, while others maintained that they’ve drawn clear boundaries and strictly
co-parent.
See the post and reaction below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments